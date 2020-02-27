MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-7-9

(eight, seven, nine)

02-22-30-39-45

(two, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000

02-03-29-30-40, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 2

(two, three, twenty-nine, thirty, forty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.39 million

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

12-19-25-26-28

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

08-27-29-36-47, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million