MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-8-9
(seven, eight, nine)
02-09-43-49-63, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(two, nine, forty-three, forty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
01-05-08-09-23
(one, five, eight, nine, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Utility to pay $53M for gas explosions that damaged homes
A utility company blamed for a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts that killed one person and damaged dozens of homes will plead guilty tobreaking federal pipeline safety laws and pay a $53 million fine, federal officials said Wednesday.
Nation
Woman charged after mom's life support is briefly turned off
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after telling police that she cut tubes and turned off her mother's ventilator at a Michigan medical facility because she couldn't watch her "in all the pain," a news organization reported.
Music
Laurie Anderson among new arts academy inductees
Like many incoming members of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Laurie Anderson didn't know a lot about the venerable honor society until she was asked to join it.
Nation
Man sentenced for sending white powder to feds
A Massachusetts man who sent threatening packages containing white powder to federal officials, including one that had a death threat against President Donald Trump, has avoided additional time behind bars.
Variety
Stocks open higher on Wall Street following 2 steep drops
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market finds its footing following back-to-back drops of more than 3% as fears spread about economic fallout from the virus outbreak. Technology stocks and banks did well in early trading Wednesday. Bond prices fell back a bit after soaring over the past few days, a sign that investors were feeling a little less nervous. The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,148. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.6%, to 27,237. The Nasdaq added 85 points, or 1%, to 9,048. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.