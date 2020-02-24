MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-5-3
(zero, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
06-07-14-25-29
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women and was led off to prison in handcuffs, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.
National
Costs, delays scuttle 124-mile Constitution Pipeline project
The nearly $1 billion Constitution Pipeline project, which had been designed to take natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields to metropolitan New York and New England, has been abandoned after years of legal regulatory challenges made it economically unfeasible, a spokeswoman for project partner Duke Energy said Monday.
National
Supreme Court hears battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to remove an obstacle to construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, with a majority of justices expressing skepticism…
Variety
Chemical firm: US wrong to deny visa for software developer
A U.S.-based chemical company is fighting to obtain a visa for a Ukrainian software developer who has spent years working on a complex computer system…
National
GOP lawmakers walkout after Oregon climate bill advances
Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a contentious climate change bill.