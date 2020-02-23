MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

25-35-36-40-46, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-six; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $8.34 million

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

01-02-08-10-27

(one, two, eight, ten, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

25-37-39-61-62, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(twenty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million