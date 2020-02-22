MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

19-32-40-41-44

(nineteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $370,000

04-07-13-16-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

(four, seven, thirteen, sixteen, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

01-07-08-09-18

(one, seven, eight, nine, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million