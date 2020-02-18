MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
18-21-23-30-46
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
06-14-17-18-22
(six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:4-8-6(four, eight, six)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:3-9-6-8(three, nine, six, eight)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:18-21-23-30-46(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, forty-six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:6-8-4(six, eight, four)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:6-8-4(six, eight, four)18-21-23-30-46(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty, forty-six)Estimated jackpot: $45 million06-14-17-18-22(six, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $50 million