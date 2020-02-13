MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-4-0

(eight, four, zero)

08-11-12-34-45

(eight, eleven, twelve, thirty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $240,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

01-04-17-26-29

(one, four, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million