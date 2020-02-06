MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-6-9
(one, six, nine)
06-12-20-25-35
(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
06-10-11-12-20
(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-6-9(one, six, nine)06-12-20-25-35(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $170,000Estimated jackpot: $187 million06-10-11-12-20(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $50…
