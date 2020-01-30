MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-2-9
(two, two, nine)
04-18-39-41-44
(four, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
09-11-12-25-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $7.61 million
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
04-06-10-14-22
(four, six, ten, fourteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
09-12-15-31-60, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty-one, sixty; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $394 million