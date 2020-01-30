MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-2-9

(two, two, nine)

04-18-39-41-44

(four, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

09-11-12-25-43, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5

(nine, eleven, twelve, twenty-five, forty-three; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $7.61 million

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

04-06-10-14-22

(four, six, ten, fourteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000

09-12-15-31-60, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty-one, sixty; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $394 million