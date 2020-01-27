MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $141 million
04-24-26-27-30
(four, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $394 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:4-6-1(four, six, one)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-24-26-27-30(four, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:4-6-1(four, six, one)Estimated jackpot: $141 million04-24-26-27-30(four, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $394 million
National
Report: Bolton says Trump tied Ukraine funds to Biden probe
President Donald Trump told his national security adviser he wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals, according to John Bolton's description of their exchange in drafts of his forthcoming book, The New York Times reported Sunday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:6-8-9(six, eight, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500