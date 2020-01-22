MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-9-7
(two, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
06-12-17-18-25
(six, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $343 million
