MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

01-15-23-29-36

(one, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

07-12-13-16-20

(seven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $343 million