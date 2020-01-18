MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

09-16-21-28-32

(nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

02-03-08-12-22

(two, three, eight, twelve, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million