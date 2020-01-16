MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
09-15-26-35-43
(nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
01-02-11-13-14
(one, two, eleven, thirteen, fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $296 million
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to Senate
In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats carried the formal articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate late Wednesday, setting the stage for only the third trial to remove a president in American history.
Texas inmate executed for killing wife in 2005
A Texas inmate with a history of violence against women was executed Wednesday evening for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive.
Small plane crashes in Utah neighborhood, killing pilot
A small plane crashed Wednesday in a Utah neighborhood, killing the pilot as the aircraft narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes, authorities said.