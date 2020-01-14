MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

08-17-30-40-44

(eight, seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

06-17-21-24-31

(six, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $296 million