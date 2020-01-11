MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

08-20-23-27-37

(eight, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

07-17-18-27-31

(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $277 million