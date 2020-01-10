MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-3-8
(four, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
10-11-14-16-28
(ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice'
President Donald Trump used his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up "American justice" by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, while jeering Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the attack without first consulting Congress.
Weary veterans exemplify a nation reluctant for war with Iran
WASHINGTON – In 2002, as the George W. Bush administration marched toward its invasion of Iraq, Vice President Dick Cheney chose the national convention…
2 suspected coyote attacks in Chicago, several sightings
Authorities on Thursday were on the hunt for coyotes in downtown Chicago after two reported attacks, including one where passersby said they had to pull a wild canine off of a 6-year-old boy who was bitten in the head.
Mueller probe witness considers child sex trafficking plea
A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is expected to plead guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
Group hopes to prevent "opossum dropping" on New Year's Eve
A movement is growing in North Carolina to prevent the act of so-called "opossum dropping."