MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-6-9

(two, six, nine)

07-17-27-28-41

(seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

01-10-13-26-28

(one, ten, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $258 million