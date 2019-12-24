MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
08-23-36-41-43
(eight, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
04-10-22-26-31
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
