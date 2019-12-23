MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
11-13-26-27-28
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
U.S. House vote to lift federal tax deduction cap could be short-lived
House voted to take lid off tax payments deductions.
Nation
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured
A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, according to state police.
National
Evangelical fight over anti-Trump editorial escalates
As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative…
National
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
An executive order by President Donald Trump giving states the right to refuse to take refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:2-6-1(two, six, one)Estimated jackpot: $45 million11-13-26-27-28(eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $183 million