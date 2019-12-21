MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-8-0

(seven, eight, zero)

12-15-24-26-34

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

02-06-11-17-25

(two, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $171 million