MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

06-27-28-40-44, Lucky Ball: 9

(six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

07-14-18-20-26

(seven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Estimated jackpot: $171 million