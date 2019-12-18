MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-6-2
(two, six, two)
22-30-53-55-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-two, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $372 million
11-12-14-23-30
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
California attorney Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty in NY
California attorney Michael Avenatti remains on track for his first criminal trial next month after entering a not guilty plea Tuesday to the latest charges stemming from his negotiations with the sportswear giant Nike.
National
Judge tosses Paul Manafort's fraud case in New York
A judge has thrown out Paul Manafort's New York mortgage fraud case on double jeopardy grounds.
National
S&P 500 clings to chance for longest win streak since April
A rally for U.S. stocks came closer to fading out on Wednesday, with indexes budging only a bit higher, but the S&P 500 was still clinging to a chance for its longest winning streak in eight months.
Nation
1st newborn right whale of calving season seen off Georgia
The first newborn right whale of the winter calving season has been spotted off the coast of Georgia.
Nation
Authorities find 15 horses fatally shot in eastern Kentucky
At least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky, authorities said.