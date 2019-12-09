MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
06-10-13-16-20
(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
The Saudi gunman who killed three people at the Pensacola naval base had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast U.S. support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, a U.S. official said Sunday as the FBI confirmed it is operating on the assumption the attack was an act of terrorism.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:9-5-3(nine, five, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:06-10-13-16-20(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:2-2-3(two, two, three)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:2-2-3(two, two, three)Estimated jackpot: $314 million06-10-13-16-20(six, ten, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $140 million