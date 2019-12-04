MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-8-2
(six, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $266 million
03-13-25-26-29
(three, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Bloomberg: I 'regret' impact of police tactics on minorities
Michael Bloomberg expressed regret on Tuesday for the impact his hard-line policing tactics had on minorities during his time as New York City mayor and pledged during a meeting with advocates of reform to focus on criminal justice if elected president.
Variety
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods was convicted Tuesday for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies, federal prosecutors said.
National
Ex-chief says he didn't intentionally 'deceive' anyone
Ousted Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't "intentionally mislead or deceive" anyone about the mid-October night he was found sleeping behind the wheel of his SUV.
Nation
Former FedEx hub worker charged with stealing gold bars
A former FedEx worker has been charged with stealing thin gold bars from a package at the shipping giant's hub in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nation
25 jail officers indicted, accused of using excessive force
More than two dozen correctional officers in Baltimore were charged Tuesday with using excessive force on prisoners at state-operated jails in a city plagued by decades of institutional corruption, inside and outside jailhouse walls.