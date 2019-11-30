MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
01-25-35-39-41
(one, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $895,000
06-08-31-50-65, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(six, eight, thirty-one, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
03-07-11-25-31
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $48,000
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
More from Star Tribune
