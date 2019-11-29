MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-1-3
(one, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
05-10-11-14-20
(five, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
