MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
07-22-23-27-46
(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
06-11-12-15-21
(six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
The Latest: PG&E says it may restore power Thursday
The Latest on power outages in California (all times local):
Variety
Syracuse U says report of supremacist screed was likely hoax
Reports that a white supremacist manifesto was sent to some Syracuse University students' cellphones was likely a hoax, the chancellor said Wednesday while adding that the school fell short in responding to a string of racist incidents.
Nation
Honolulu acting prosecutor gets federal subpoena to testify
Honolulu's acting prosecutor has been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury.
National
Native Americans honor 50th anniversary of Alcatraz takeover
For Eloy Martinez, returning to Alcatraz Island meant a joyous reunion with people he hadn't seen in decades. It also brought a renewed sense of hope and pride.
National
Official: Ukraine asked about aid on day of Trump call
In a blow to GOP defenses of President Donald Trump, a Defense Department official said Wednesday the Ukrainian government asked "what was going on" with U.S. military aid as early as July 25 — the very day that Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Democrats.