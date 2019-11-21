MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

07-22-23-27-46

(seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

06-11-12-15-21

(six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million