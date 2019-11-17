MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-5-6
(nine, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
01-09-11-19-23
(one, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
MN Lottery
