MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

13-24-41-42-46

(thirteen, twenty-four, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $470,000

Estimated jackpot: $178 million

03-05-21-26-27

(three, five, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million