MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9-9-1
(nine, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
07-12-13-29-30
(seven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Nevada Supreme Court struggles with appeal in 4 killings
Nevada Supreme Court justices acknowledged Tuesday they are struggling with complicated jurisdictional questions as they consider an appeal involving a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings during a 16-day rampage in January.
National
The Latest: Polls close in Mississippi governor's race
The Latest on the Mississippi election (all times local):
Nation
Caller leads LA police to $800,000 in stolen artwork
This time, detectives didn't have to track down the stolen art. Someone brought it to them.
Nation
Jury convicts Texas man in shooting, beheading of roommate
A jury has found a North Texas man guilty of capital murder in the fatal shooting and beheading of his roommate and fatal shooting of the roommate's 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to flee.
National
Voters decide on sanctuary city, sports betting in US West
Voters in the West are deciding several ballot measures Tuesday, including one that would make Tucson, Arizona, a sanctuary city and initiatives that would legalize…