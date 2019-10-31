MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-7-7
(six, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
12-17-25-26-30
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
