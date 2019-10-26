MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-9-5
(seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
01-03-10-17-19
(one, three, ten, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Remnants of Olga push into Mississippi, leaving damage
What's left of Tropical Storm Olga was causing soggy conditions in Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday and dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at New Orleans' main airport after two power outages.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:5-0-9(five, zero, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:6-2-6-3(six, two, six, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:7-9-5(seven, nine, five)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:7-9-5(seven, nine, five)Estimated jackpot: $105 million01-03-10-17-19(one, three, ten, seventeen, nineteen)Estimated jackpot: $130 million