MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

07-13-20-24-45

(seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

02-03-09-19-27

(two, three, nine, nineteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million