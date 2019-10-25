MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
07-12-21-26-30
(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
