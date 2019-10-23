MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-3-1
(four, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
05-12-24-29-30
(five, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
