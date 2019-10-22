MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
05-16-20-30-43
(five, sixteen, twenty, thirty, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
03-05-09-26-31
(three, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
