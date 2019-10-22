Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

05-16-20-30-43

(five, sixteen, twenty, thirty, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

03-05-09-26-31

(three, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000

Estimated jackpot: $120 million