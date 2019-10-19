MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

03-11-27-31-40, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3

(three, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.87 million

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

01-14-17-20-30

(one, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $121,000

14-27-29-59-65, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $110 million