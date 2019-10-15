MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

02-07-19-35-41

(two, seven, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

07-11-21-25-29

(seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100 million