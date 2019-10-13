MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
08-13-19-25-29
(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
New Orleans hotel collapse: Search on for a missing worker
Rescue crews on Sunday searched for a worker missing in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction, their work proceeding cautiously amid fears about the stability of the structure, authorities said.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:3-7-0(three, seven, zero)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:08-13-19-25-29(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:3-7-0(three, seven, zero)Estimated jackpot: $65 million08-13-19-25-29(eight, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $100 million
Nation
Florida police: No active mall shooter, 1 injured
Police say a person with a possible gunshot wound has been located but there's no active shooter at a Boca Raton mall that had been placed on a lockdown after reports of shots fired.