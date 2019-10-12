MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-9-4

(nine, nine, four)

12-21-23-37-44

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

14-22-30-37-60, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-seven, sixty; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

01-03-05-11-12

(one, three, five, eleven, twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Estimated jackpot: $90 million