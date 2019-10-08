MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-4-4
(one, four, four)
05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(five, eight, ten, seventeen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
09-12-27-28-30
(nine, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
