MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-6-7

(three, six, seven)

01-18-23-24-37

(one, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

13-18-31-38-43, Lucky Ball: 16

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

01-19-22-24-27

(one, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Estimated jackpot: $80 million