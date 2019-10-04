MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-7-9
(four, seven, nine)
05-11-13-23-26
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
11-38-44-48-70, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-eight, seventy; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
02-03-06-07-11
(two, three, six, seven, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
