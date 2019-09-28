MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-7-2
(one, seven, two)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
05-17-19-24-25
(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
More From Nation
National
Student journalist scores big scoop in Trump-Ukraine story
A 20-year-old student at Arizona State University broke the news that a key State Department official who was involved in talks between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian government had stepped down from his post.
Nation
Wind, heavy snow cause power outages, road closures
Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains.
Nation
32nd horse dies at Santa Anita after catastrophic injury
A 3-year-old colt sustained a catastrophic injury in the eighth race at Santa Anita and was euthanized Saturday, the 32nd horse to die at the track since December.
Celebrities
Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1M donation for students
Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:9-1-7-3(nine, one, seven, three)¶ Maximum prize: $500