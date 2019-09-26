MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
03-19-20-35-37
(three, nineteen, twenty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
03-04-11-14-31
(three, four, eleven, fourteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Kylie Jenner hospitalized, will miss Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness and will have to skip a planned cosmetics rollout at Paris Fashion Week. The 22-year-old social…
National
What we know (and don't) about Juul, teen vaping and illness
An outbreak of vaping illnesses. A surge in teens using electronic cigarettes. They're often spoken of in the same urgent breath, but it's not clear how — or even if — they are connected.
Variety
Texas inmate executed for stabbing deaths of 2 stepsons
A Texas inmate who claimed he was intellectually disabled was executed Wednesday for fatally stabbing his two stepsons during a 2007 attack in their Dallas home that also left his wife dead.
Variety
2 middle school girls charged with racist attack on bus
Two middle-school students face charges after the mother of a 10-year-old girl reported her daughter was beaten and subjected to racist taunts on a school bus in northern New York.
Nation
3 more suicides among crew of U.S. aircraft carrier raise Navy's alarms
The spate of deaths is an unusually visible spike in a persistent problem for the Navy as well as the U.S. military.