MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-8-4
(one, eight, four)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
10-12-15-23-25
(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:10-12-15-23-25(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $31,000
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:1-8-4(one, eight, four)Estimated jackpot: $227 million10-12-15-23-25(ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $31,000Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Music
Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dead at 78
Robert Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead's finest songs, has died at age 78.
Nation
Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes
A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.
National
Trump greets impeachment inquiry with confidence, irritation
Fifty-eight floors above Manhattan, President Donald Trump watched his legacy change and his political future grow more uncertain.