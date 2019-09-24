MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
06-13-16-18-29
(six, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
15-16-21-23-29
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Trump slights climate change summit at UN
The Latest on President Donald Trump's U.N. visit (all times local):
Business
California utility cuts power to 21,000 customers
California's largest utility began cutting power to 21,000 northern customers Monday evening as fall brings back dangerous weather conditions and the company tries to head off wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.
Nation
Heiress' lawyers say wrong people are on trial for murder
A San Francisco Bay Area heiress charged with murder in the death of her children's father is wrongly accused of a crime committed by someone who plotted to kidnap him, her attorneys said Monday.
Business
The Latest: PG&E cuts power to 21,000 customers
The Latest on expected power shut-offs in Northern California (all times local):
Nation
Patrol: Missouri man killed boy, then fatally shot himself
Authorities say a man and a boy whose bodies were found last week died in a murder-suicide.