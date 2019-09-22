MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
01-13-18-25-28
(one, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
The Latest: Waller-Bridge upsets Louis-Dreyfus with Emmy win
The Latest on the 71st annual Emmy Awards, being presented at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):
Emmys open with Homer Simpson, early 'Maisel' wins
Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won best supporting acting awards at Sunday's Emmy Awards, which included early and varied messages of female empowerment after the host-less ceremony kicked off with Homer Simpson.
Bus driver in Utah crash that killed 4 Chinese was 1st trip
The driver of a tour bus that crashed near a national park in Utah, killing four Chinese tourists and injuring dozens more, was making his first trip for a company that only been in business for a short time, investigators said Sunday.
Pence takes first motorcade on Michigan's Mackinac Island
Vice President Mike Pence scored a first when he took a motorcade to a speech on Michigan's picturesque Mackinac Island, drawing some criticism on social media.
Police investigate jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
Detectives are investigating the alleged thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.