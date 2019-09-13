MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
02-16-29-43-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(two, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
02-05-14-25-29
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
